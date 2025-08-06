Al Hilal to be sanctioned for refusing to participate in the Saudi Super Cup

Following the exhaustion of players after the FIFA Club World Cup, Saudi Arabia's sole representative at the tournament, Al Hilal, refused to take part in the national Super Cup. However, the club will not go unpunished.

Details: The disciplinary committee of the Saudi federation has sanctioned Al Hilal with a suspension from the next edition of the tournament, should the team qualify. The club is also stripped of all prize money from the previous competition and will be hit with an additional fine of around $130,000.

Reminder: The Saudi Super Cup is contested between the winners and runners-up of the King's Cup and the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal finished second in the 2024/25 Pro League season, behind Al Ittihad. Al Hilal, who was scheduled to face King's Cup runner-up Al Qadsiah in the Super Cup semi-final on August 20, was replaced by AFC Champions League winners Al Ahli.