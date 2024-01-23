Akui is the new WBA flyweight champion

Japanese boxer Seigo Akui has become the new WBA World Light Flyweight champion.

In today's bout held in Osaka, Akui secured a unanimous decision victory (116-112, 117-111, and 119-109) against Ukrainian Artem Dalakian, who had held the title since 2018.

Prior to this match, Dalakian had successfully defended his championship belt six times.

This defeat marks the first in Dalakian's professional career. Akui now boasts a record of 22 fights with 2 losses.