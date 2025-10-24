Akin Alabi Hits Back at Oliseh: “You Were Worse Than Onigbinde”

Oyo politician defends veteran coach after Oliseh’s “worst Super Eagles coach” remark

Oyo State politician and businessman Oloye Akin Alabi has publicly criticized former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh, escalating a heated debate over the team's managerial history. This spat began after Oliseh reportedly labeled Adegboye 'Festus' Onigbinde as the worst coach to ever manage the Super Eagles.

Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives for the Egbeda Federal constituency and a prominent voice on social media, quickly came to Onigbinde's defense. Alabi, who owns a popular sports betting company, reminded Oliseh of his own coaching failures.

Sunday Oliseh is far worse than Baba Onigbinde. Baba at least went to AFCON and got to the finals of AFCON before losing to a Cameroonian team inspired by Theolhilus Abega and Roger Milla. Oliseh fumbled our AFCON qualifiers with that draw against Tanzania. Never again. https://t.co/V0NEjcACsw — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) October 23, 2025

Onigbinde led Nigeria to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost to Cameroon. He also managed the team during its worst World Cup performance in 2002, exiting the group stage without a win.