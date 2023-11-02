RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Ajax won their first match since August

Ajax won their first match since August

Football news Yesterday, 17:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Ajax won their first match since August Ajax won their first match since August

Ajax played a home match against Volendam. Before this match, the Amsterdammers were at the bottom of the Eredivisie table with five points and two games in hand.

In the first half, the hosts had more possession and had several opportunities to score. However, they couldn't convert their chances in the first half. The teams went into the break with a goalless draw.

At the start of the second half, the hosts managed to turn their advantage into goals. In the 57th minute, Steven Bergwijn put Ajax ahead with an assist from Brian Brobbey. Throughout the second half, Amsterdam was the better side and secured their lead towards the end of the match. Chuba Akpom scored the second goal.

As a result, Ajax secured their first win since August. The last time they won was against Ludogorets in the Champions League qualifiers with a score of 4-1. Thanks to this victory, Amsterdam gained eight points and moved out of the relegation zone.

Eredivisie. Matchday 3

Ajax - Volendam - 2:0
Goals: 1:0 - 57 Bergwijn, 2:0 - 89 Akpom

Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule Motorsport News Yesterday, 15:14 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023