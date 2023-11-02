Ajax won their first match since August

Ajax played a home match against Volendam. Before this match, the Amsterdammers were at the bottom of the Eredivisie table with five points and two games in hand.

In the first half, the hosts had more possession and had several opportunities to score. However, they couldn't convert their chances in the first half. The teams went into the break with a goalless draw.

At the start of the second half, the hosts managed to turn their advantage into goals. In the 57th minute, Steven Bergwijn put Ajax ahead with an assist from Brian Brobbey. Throughout the second half, Amsterdam was the better side and secured their lead towards the end of the match. Chuba Akpom scored the second goal.

As a result, Ajax secured their first win since August. The last time they won was against Ludogorets in the Champions League qualifiers with a score of 4-1. Thanks to this victory, Amsterdam gained eight points and moved out of the relegation zone.

Eredivisie. Matchday 3

Ajax - Volendam - 2:0

Goals: 1:0 - 57 Bergwijn, 2:0 - 89 Akpom