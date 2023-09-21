Ajax and Marseille produced a goal extravaganza in the Europa League

The first round of the Europa League between Ajax and Marseille in Group B took place at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax quickly scored two goals, Borges scored in the ninth minute and Burgess scored in the 20th minute. However, Marseille quickly closed the gap. In the 23rd minute, Jonathan Clauss became the author of the goal. Moreover, even in the first half, Marseille equalized with the efforts of Aubameyang.

At the start of the second half, Ajax scored again and took the lead. In the 52nd minute, Kenneth Taylor took advantage of Borges' assist. Only the Dutch could not keep the advantage again. Aubameyang scored a double in the 78th minute, Marseille once again overcame the deficit.

No matter how hard the teams tried, no one else scored in the match. The teams produced a goal extravaganza and drew 3:3.

Europe League. First round. Group B

"Ajax" - "Marseille" - 3:3

Goals: 1:0 - 9 Borges, 2:0 - 20 Burgeis, 2:1 - 23 Clauss, 2:2 - 38 Aubameyang, 3:2 - 52 Taylor, 3:3 - 78 Aubameyang