EN RU
Main News Aguero named the top 3 best strikers in history

Aguero named the top 3 best strikers in history

Football news Today, 03:00
Aguero named the top 3 best strikers in history Photo: Barcelona Twitter

The legendary Argentine football player Sergio Aguero spoke about who he considers the best forwards in the history of football.

The former Manchester City and Argentina striker has said he has three favourites.

"I think it's Ronaldo from Brazil, Thierry Henry from France and Luis Suarez from Uruguay, in that order," said Aguero, quoted by Barca Universal.

Aguero has been playing for Manchester City since 2011. As part of the "citizens" he won the championships of England five times, the Cup and three FA Super Cups, he also has six victories in the English League Cup.

In total, Aguero made 390 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 260 goals and providing 73 assists.

During his career, Agüero also played for Independiente, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona Catalonia.

A few years ago, he was forced to end his career due to heart problems. Before that, he moved to Barcelona, for which he did not have time to play a single match.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Popular news
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news 03 july 2023, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news 03 july 2023, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news 02 july 2023, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news 02 july 2023, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Aguero named the top 3 best strikers in history Football news Yesterday, 16:55 AS Monaco announce the appointment of a new head coach Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Manchester City are ready to pay a huge amount for the defender of the Croatian national team Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli reach deal for Liverpool legend Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Chelsea could buy English talent Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Juventus close to buying Champions League winner Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Chelsea could buy Lazio leader Football news Yesterday, 15:29 PSG ready to pay €80m for French striker Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football Today Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosario Central vs Estudiantes 5 July 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Corinthians predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today River Plate vs Colon predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023