The legendary Argentine football player Sergio Aguero spoke about who he considers the best forwards in the history of football.

The former Manchester City and Argentina striker has said he has three favourites.

"I think it's Ronaldo from Brazil, Thierry Henry from France and Luis Suarez from Uruguay, in that order," said Aguero, quoted by Barca Universal.

Aguero has been playing for Manchester City since 2011. As part of the "citizens" he won the championships of England five times, the Cup and three FA Super Cups, he also has six victories in the English League Cup.

In total, Aguero made 390 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 260 goals and providing 73 assists.

During his career, Agüero also played for Independiente, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona Catalonia.

A few years ago, he was forced to end his career due to heart problems. Before that, he moved to Barcelona, for which he did not have time to play a single match.