RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Age is just a number: 36-year-old Alexis Sánchez makes history for Sevilla in debut match

Age is just a number: 36-year-old Alexis Sánchez makes history for Sevilla in debut match

Sánchez sets a remarkable record in La Liga.
Football news Today, 09:29
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Alexis Sánchez https://x.com/diario_men40607/status/1966623766785524040

The new signing for the Red and Whites made history in his very first match for his new club.

Details: In his debut for Sevilla, the 36-year-old Chilean delivered an assist, becoming the third oldest player in the club’s history to register an assist in La Liga in the 21st century. This happened during the Matchday 4 fixture against Elche, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sánchez provided his assist at the age of 36 years and 267 days. Only two veterans are ahead of him in this category:

  1. Jesús Navas (38 years and 298 days)

  2. Sergio Ramos (38 years)

  3. Alexis Sánchez (36 years and 267 days)

Reminder: Former Sevilla player Wissam Ben Yedder has joined Turkish side Sakaryaspor.

Related teams and leagues
Sevilla Sevilla Schedule Sevilla News Sevilla Transfers
Related Team News
Almeyda Praises Alexis Sánchez’s Desire to Enjoy the Game Football news 11 sep 2025, 19:35 Almeyda Praises Alexis Sánchez’s Desire to Enjoy the Game
Wissam Ben Yedder as part of Monaco Football news 08 sep 2025, 12:38 A new twist in a dazzling career! Official: Wissam Ben Yedder joins Sakaryaspor
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores