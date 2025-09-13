Age is just a number: 36-year-old Alexis Sánchez makes history for Sevilla in debut match

Sánchez sets a remarkable record in La Liga.

The new signing for the Red and Whites made history in his very first match for his new club.

Details: In his debut for Sevilla, the 36-year-old Chilean delivered an assist, becoming the third oldest player in the club’s history to register an assist in La Liga in the 21st century. This happened during the Matchday 4 fixture against Elche, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sánchez provided his assist at the age of 36 years and 267 days. Only two veterans are ahead of him in this category:

Jesús Navas (38 years and 298 days) Sergio Ramos (38 years) Alexis Sánchez (36 years and 267 days)

