RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals!

After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals!

Football news Today, 13:40
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals! Jose Rivero

Following the CAF Champion's League exit, Jose Rivero has expressed his support for his team and the youngsters in the squad, but the Spanish coach is preparing to leave the club at the end of the season due to the expiry of his contract.

The Spanish coach has made a huge impact at the South African club, five titles since his arrival as they continue to challenge for the league against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and reach the Nedbank Cup final as well.

After narrowly losing 3-2 to Pyramids in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, Riveiro was visibly devastated as his young and inexperienced team saw their continental journey come to an end. Notably, Makhehleni Makhaula was the only player in the entire squad with prior experience in the competition’s group stage.

I’m extremely proud of the entire team—not just in this tournament, but throughout the long journey we’ve shared this year. Qualifying for the Champions League was an outstanding achievement for all of them, and I say this with great honor,” Riveiro stated.

Following a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to Pyramids in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro expressed pride in his young squad despite their heartbreaking exit. With only Makhehleni Makhaula having prior group-stage experience in the competition, the team's inexperience proved a challenge—yet Riveiro sees great promise in their development.

"I'm incredibly proud of this team, not just in this tournament, but throughout our entire journey this season," Riveiro said. "Qualifying for the Champions League was a remarkable achievement, and they’ve represented the club with honor."

He emphasized the potential of his youthful squad, many of whom are just 19 or 20 years old. "We’ve consistently fielded very young players, which is fantastic for the future. They still have areas to improve, but they’ve shown they can compete at this level. This is promising for Orlando Pirates—we have a talented, ambitious group that will only grow stronger."

While acknowledging the disappointment of elimination, Riveiro remained forward-looking. "With another year of experience in a competition like the Champions League, this team will keep progressing. There’s much to celebrate, even if today we feel sadness. The future is bright for this club."

Popular news
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:40 After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals! Football news Today, 13:32 Eric Dier to leave Bayern and join Monaco in the summer Football news Today, 13:04 Revolutionary changes. Brazil to wear red kits at the 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 12:41 Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat Football news Today, 12:15 Barcelona vs Inter: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 30, 2025 Boxing News Today, 11:43 Usyk cleverly trolls Dubois and asks him to sign a photo of a low blow Football news Today, 11:17 "Surgery was inevitable." Rüdiger addresses fans after surgical procedure Football news Today, 10:51 There are no agreements between Manchester United and Gyökeres Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Victor Osimhen's girlfriend and their daughter went on vacation to Dubai without him Football news Today, 10:24 A tough opponent. PSG has played Arsenal most frequently without a single victory
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Football Today Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Football Today Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Basketball 30 apr 2025 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores