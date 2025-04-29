After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals!

Following the CAF Champion's League exit, Jose Rivero has expressed his support for his team and the youngsters in the squad, but the Spanish coach is preparing to leave the club at the end of the season due to the expiry of his contract.

The Spanish coach has made a huge impact at the South African club, five titles since his arrival as they continue to challenge for the league against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and reach the Nedbank Cup final as well.

After narrowly losing 3-2 to Pyramids in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, Riveiro was visibly devastated as his young and inexperienced team saw their continental journey come to an end. Notably, Makhehleni Makhaula was the only player in the entire squad with prior experience in the competition’s group stage.

“I’m extremely proud of the entire team—not just in this tournament, but throughout the long journey we’ve shared this year. Qualifying for the Champions League was an outstanding achievement for all of them, and I say this with great honor,” Riveiro stated.

