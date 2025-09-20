After 15 years. Martin Fourcade becomes a six-time Olympic champion

Another medal finds the biathlon legend 15 years later

The IOC Executive Board has approved the redistribution of medals from the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics following the disqualification of Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov for violating anti-doping regulations. This was announced on the organization's website.

The main beneficiary of this decision is Frenchman Martin Fourcade. In the 15 km mass start race in Vancouver, he has officially been recognized as an Olympic champion. Thus, Fourcade retroactively claims his first Olympic gold—15 years after the actual Games.

The IOC emphasized that athletes will be able to choose the format in which their reallocated medals are presented. One option is a ceremony at the 2026 Olympics in Milan, where the Boe brothers will try themselves in a new role.