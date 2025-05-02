African Firepower in Europe: Guirassy Tops Champions League, Kaâbi Leads Europa League
African strikers have been significantly influencing European club competitions throughout the 2024 – 2025 season. The top 3 scorers in the continent's major competitions, the Conference League, Europa League and Champions League, are 3 players.
Champions League: Serhou Guirassy Tops the Scoring Table
With 13 goals, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy leads the UEFA Champions League scoring table. Guirassy has been playing brilliantly for Borussia Dortmund. He is closely followed by Brazil’s Raphinha, with 12 goals.
Europa League: Ayoub Kaâbi Leading the Charge
In the Europa League, Moroccan striker Ayoub Kaâbi has been in fine form, netting 7 goals in 8 matches for Olympiacos.
Conference League: Afimico Pululu and Cédric Bakambu Battle for the Top Spot
Meanwhile, in the UEFA Conference League, Congolese forward Afimico Pululu has been dominant, scoring 8 goals in 12 appearances for Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok.
His countryman Cédric Bakambu, who has scored seven goals in 12 games for Real Betis, is not far behind.