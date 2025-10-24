African and Barcelona Icons Clash in Abuja Charity Match

Okocha, Kanu, Diouf, and More Set to Grace National Stadium Pitch

Some of Africa’s most iconic football stars, including Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Mark Fish, and El-Hadji Diouf, are set to face off against the Barcelona Legends this Saturday in an eagerly anticipated exhibition match in Abuja.

Scheduled for 3:00 pm at the National Stadium, the game is a charity event organized by Zahra Buhari-Indimi's ZMB Homes Foundation, which supports widows, orphans, and the underprivileged, in collaboration with the Attom Foundation.

The star-studded African Legends squad, coached by former Super Eagles manager Samson Siasia, features goalkeepers Essam El-Hadary and Victor Enyeama. Alongside Okocha and Diouf, the team boasts attackers like Obafemi Martins, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Daniel Amokachi.

The Barcelona Legends, led by Albert Ferrer, will feature notable names like goalkeepers Vítor Baía, defenders Samuel Okunowo and Juan Pablo Sorín, and midfielders Alex Song and Gaizka Mendieta. The attacking line includes Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, and Nigeria's own Haruna Babangida.

The full team lists, complete with jersey numbers, were released by the organizers ahead of the charity clash, promising a thrilling spectacle for a worthy cause.