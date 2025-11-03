AFCON 2025 : Patrice Beaumelle, a tough Angolan team to beat

Angola aims to lay the foundations for competitive football on a continental scale.

With the start of the 2025 AFCON approaching, the Angolan national team coach is preparing his players for this continental competition. This preparation aims to allow them to face formidable teams like South Africa, Mozambique, and Egypt in the group stage of the tournament, all in Morocco.

Beaumelle, who took over the team a few months ago, wants to build a team that is difficult to beat. He has expressed his confidence in his players, emphasizing the importance of personality and character on the pitch.

« I prefer actions to words. I want the players to understand that alone we go faster, but together we go further », declared the French coach.

Beaumelle remains convinced that only hard work and humility will be the keys to their preparation. He emphasized that, while respecting all their opponents, Angola fears no one. Their objective is clear: to achieve results now in order to build a promising future.

With this approach, Angola hopes not only to succeed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but also to lay the foundations for competitive football on a continental scale.