AFA Ruling Blocks Rojo From Playing Clausura With Racing

Football news Today, 20:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Marcos Rojo’s move to Racing after terminating his Boca Juniors contract has hit a regulatory roadblock that will keep him out of the Clausura. The defender signed on August 7, missing the July 24 deadline set by AFA’s article 19.2.4, which allows free agents to be registered only before that date.

Racing’s management, led by Diego Milito, sought solutions through Boca and the AFA, even exploring the reversal of Rojo’s contract termination. However, the federation’s response was definitive: there is no legal way to clear him. Journalist Esteban Edul noted on ESPN that granting an exception would open the door for all clubs to request the same, making it unfeasible.

Coach Gustavo Costas will therefore be unable to use Rojo in domestic competitions but will have him available internationally. Conmebol approved his registration for the Copa Libertadores, which could see him debut Tuesday against Peñarol in Montevideo. He will also be eligible for the Copa Argentina.

Off the pitch, Rojo shared a light-hearted detail about his first chat with Costas. “What did he tell me? That he wanted a son of a b**** in the team,” he joked in a Racing video. The coach also requested that his jersey avoid any reference to Independiente, leading Rojo to opt for “Marcos R.” above his number 6 instead of his full surname.

