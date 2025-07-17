AFA Halts San Lorenzo's Investigation into Moretti, Requests All Evidence

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially ordered San Lorenzo to suspend its internal investigation into former president Marcelo Moretti, citing its own ongoing disciplinary case. As reported by TyC Sports, the AFA launched an ethics probe back in April following allegations that Moretti solicited bribes from the family of a youth academy player.

In a letter sent to the club, the AFA asserted that its Ethics Committee holds jurisdiction over the matter and invoked the legal principle of “double jeopardy,” which prohibits multiple investigations into the same act. As a result, San Lorenzo has been instructed to hand over all reports, original documents, and collected evidence under Article 18 of the AFA’s Code of Ethics.

This intervention stalls San Lorenzo’s efforts to expel Moretti from the club. The club’s Tribunal of Honor had already advanced a motion to remove him from office and revoke his membership. Although the assembly has a majority of Moretti’s own party members, internal fractures suggested the measure could still pass.

Meanwhile, Moretti has threatened to end his leave of absence and resume his role, arguing that civil courts have yet to rule on his case. With the AFA now steering the disciplinary process, San Lorenzo must decide whether to fully comply or explore a legal loophole to maintain control over its internal proceedings.