Adrien Rabiot's mother: "Rabiots don't fall apart in soup – we never regret our decisions!"

She insists that it’s all lies.

Details: The RTL portal interviewed Adrien Rabiot’s mother, asking her opinion about the situation her son found himself in after being put on the transfer list following a locker room brawl.

Véronique Rabiot believes her son was shamelessly slandered and that the transfer listing is nothing more than a refusal to pay his salary.

"Rabiots don’t fall apart in soup – we never regret our decisions! But I didn’t want my son to sign a contract with Olympique. It was my son who convinced me. When Benatia first called, I told him: 'If it were up to me, my son would never have joined this club!' In the football world, everyone lies, and everyone knows that everyone lies. Of course, they lie. In any case, in football, the bottom line is always about money. When you don’t know what’s going on, it’s because there’s money at stake.

Véronique Rabiot also claimed that Marseille’s management is highly incompetent and doesn’t understand how to handle top-level players.

"Making such a completely unexpected decision also creates problems for the team and destabilizes it. I truly believe that Marseille president Pablo Longoria and sporting director Medhi Benatia are far too incompetent. I think they’re not in the right place, that they don’t have the right profile for these positions, that they’re consumed by pride and inflated egos, and that they’re incapable of controlling their emotions." said Adrien Rabiot’s mother.

Earlier, Marseille’s management announced that Adrien Rabiot had been completely excluded from the team’s training process and was immediately put on the transfer list following a fight with Jonathan Rowe which, according to eyewitnesses, was particularly fierce, with Rabiot’s behavior reportedly shocking everyone present.

For the record: Marseille’s management has made its decision. Rabiot and Rowe are on the transfer list