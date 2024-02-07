Adidas unveiled a new logo featuring a Bellingham silhouette

Adidas will release a signature logo for Jude Bellingham. The legendary brand is preparing to launch the Predator 24 signature footwear for the Real Madrid star.

The logo features the silhouette of the English midfielder during his signature celebration.

Earlier, Bellingham played a leading role in the advertising campaign for Predator. Yesterday, Adidas also released an advertisement for the famous boot line featuring Jose Mourinho.

In the current season, Bellingham, who moved from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million, has scored 18 goals and provided 8 assists in 28 matches.