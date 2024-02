Adidas презентовал новое лого с силуэтом Беллингема

🚨🚨| NEW: Adidas will release a signature logo for Jude Bellingham.



Adidas is preparing launch of Predator 24 signature shoe for Jude Bellingham, with the introduction of his very own logo.



