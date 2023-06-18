EN RU
Adidas released a short film about the victory of the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup

Adidas has released a short film about the victory of the Argentina national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film showcases brief highlights from the matches of the 2022 World Cup, as well as interviews with the players.

Argentina began their journey in the World Cup with a defeat against the Saudi Arabia national team with a score of 1-2. They then secured victories over Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0). As a result, the team finished first in their group and advanced to the knockout stage. In the round of 16, Argentina defeated Australia (2-1), and in the quarter-finals, they overcame the Netherlands (2-2, 4-3 on penalties). In the semi-finals, Argentina triumphed over Croatia (3-0), and in the final, they emerged victorious against France (3-3, 4-2 on penalties).

