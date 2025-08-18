Acevedo Draws Aguirre’s Attention for Mexico Squad

According to Milenio, Javier Aguirre has turned his attention to Carlos Acevedo, the Santos Laguna goalkeeper, as a potential addition to Mexico’s upcoming squad for the FIFA international break. The 28-year-old was closely followed by Joseba Ituarte, the national team’s goalkeeping coach, during the match against Cruz Azul, a clear sign that Aguirre’s staff is considering him seriously.

Mexico’s goalkeeping situation is at a crossroads. Guillermo Ochoa remains without a club as the transfer window nears its end, while some regular keepers have struggled for form. Luis Ángel Malagón and Raúl Rangel appear to have secured their places, but the third spot could be open. Acevedo, who has regained momentum with Santos, stands out as one of the strongest contenders.

In the game played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Acevedo’s performance was crucial to limiting the damage. Despite conceding three goals, his interventions kept the scoreline from being heavier against Torreón’s side. That display reinforced the sense that he is back to a high level.

Aguirre is not focusing solely on Acevedo. He is also assessing Pachuca’s Carlos Moreno, whom he already watched during the Nations League in March. Meanwhile, Alex Padilla’s case is more complicated. After returning to Athletic Bilbao, he has struggled for minutes, unlike his previous spell as a starter with Pumas.

Acevedo made his senior debut for Mexico in 2021 in a friendly against Chile under Gerardo Martino. He has since earned only six caps, but the new World Cup cycle could bring him a bigger role. Aguirre will unveil his squad in the coming weeks, and Acevedo seems closer than ever to securing a place with El Tri.