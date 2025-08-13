Accumulator on European cups with odds over 10
August 14 promises to be a thrilling day for fans of long accumulators, with a packed schedule of second-leg clashes in the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers. Here’s my pick for the top bets on some of the matchups.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos. The Miners must prove their superiority
The Ukrainian giants, after a lackluster domestic campaign last season, find themselves competing in the Europa League. So far, things are going smoothly under Arda Turan’s guidance: they demolished Ilves 6-0 at home and drew 0-0 away, then left no chance for Besiktas—winning 4-2 on the road and 2-0 at home. Domestically, Shakhtar still look a bit shaky, collecting 4 points from two tough games.
The first leg in Greece ended in a goalless draw, a fair result given the flow of play. Panathinaikos had a shot at the Champions League, but fell short against Rangers—losing 0-2 away and drawing 1-1 at home.
The hosts have significant squad issues, but even so, they are expected to advance.
Bet for the match: Shakhtar to win at 1.74.
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Hamrun. Israelis to show the gulf in quality
Maccabi are heavy favorites in this tie, having come from behind to win the first leg 2-1 after conceding in the 71st minute. For security reasons, Maccabi will play their home leg on neutral ground.
Both teams dropped into the Europa League from the Champions League qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face Dynamo Kyiv in the playoffs—a team Hamrun have already encountered this season.
The first meeting between these teams was fairly even, but there’s no denying that Maccabi are a class above and should assert that on the pitch. The visitors must take risks, but the Israeli side won’t just sit back and defend their slim advantage.
Bet for the match: Maccabi Tel Aviv to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.62.
Besiktas vs St Patrick’s. Expect another rout from the Turkish powerhouse
This fixture is all about the bet—there’s a clear gulf in class, as shown by Besiktas’s 4-1 away win in the first leg. There’s little intrigue left, and both teams are short on motivation. After crashing out of the Europa League with back-to-back defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk, Besiktas owe their fans a statement win against weaker opposition.
Even if Solskjaer decides to rotate, Besiktas’s lineup will still outclass their opponents. St Patrick’s will be fighting for pride, but it will take a monumental effort to avoid another heavy defeat. I expect Besiktas to hit their stride and put on a show for the home supporters.
Bet for the match: Besiktas to win with a -2 goal handicap at 1.55.
Austria vs Ostrava. Austrians poised for a comeback
This isn’t the most obvious pick, as the first leg saw Ostrava edge a 4-3 home thriller. The outcome hinged on who was more clinical, with both sides firing 19 shots each.
The first game had no clear favorite, but bookmakers now tip Austria to prevail at home. I’m inclined to agree and even think the odds are generous—the stronger team is motivated, at home, and this is a prime spot for a bet. Given the open nature of the first leg, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards.
You could go for either a home win or a high goal total, but I’ll stick with the hosts—Austria should get the job done in front of their fans.
Bet for the match: Austria to win at 1.68.
AEK vs Aris. Greeks to make home advantage count
This is an intriguing matchup, given the rivalry between these countries, and the first leg left plenty of questions. AEK stormed to a 2-0 lead away by the 14th minute, but Aris clawed it back before halftime. The second half saw no further goals, ending 2-2.
AEK are the stronger side and have home advantage, where they’ll be looking to seal the deal in regulation time. Another high-scoring affair is possible, but for AEK, this is a crucial and principled battle—the fans won’t tolerate a slip-up. Backing the home side looks solid, though Aris remain a threat and won’t just park the bus.
Bet for the match: AEK to win at 1.56.
All in all, we’ve built an accumulator with combined odds of approximately 11.5, as each pick favors the side with a clear class advantage. I rate the chances of success high, but feel free to tweak the selections—this is just one possible betting strategy.