Accumulator on European cups with odds over 10

August 14 promises to be a thrilling day for fans of long accumulators, with a packed schedule of second-leg clashes in the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers. Here’s my pick for the top bets on some of the matchups.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos. The Miners must prove their superiority

The Ukrainian giants, after a lackluster domestic campaign last season, find themselves competing in the Europa League. So far, things are going smoothly under Arda Turan’s guidance: they demolished Ilves 6-0 at home and drew 0-0 away, then left no chance for Besiktas—winning 4-2 on the road and 2-0 at home. Domestically, Shakhtar still look a bit shaky, collecting 4 points from two tough games.

The first leg in Greece ended in a goalless draw, a fair result given the flow of play. Panathinaikos had a shot at the Champions League, but fell short against Rangers—losing 0-2 away and drawing 1-1 at home.

The hosts have significant squad issues, but even so, they are expected to advance.

Bet for the match: Shakhtar to win at 1.74.

UEFA Avrupa Ligi 3. ön eleme turu ilk maçında Arda Turan yönetimindeki Shakhtar Donetsk, Panathinaikos ile deplasmanda 0-0 berabere kaldı.



🆚 Bu eşleşmenin kazananı, play-off turunda temsilcimiz Samsunspor ile eşleşecek. pic.twitter.com/Pl1mb6fYbd — A Spor (@aspor) August 7, 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Hamrun. Israelis to show the gulf in quality

Maccabi are heavy favorites in this tie, having come from behind to win the first leg 2-1 after conceding in the 71st minute. For security reasons, Maccabi will play their home leg on neutral ground.

Both teams dropped into the Europa League from the Champions League qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face Dynamo Kyiv in the playoffs—a team Hamrun have already encountered this season.

The first meeting between these teams was fairly even, but there’s no denying that Maccabi are a class above and should assert that on the pitch. The visitors must take risks, but the Israeli side won’t just sit back and defend their slim advantage.

Bet for the match: Maccabi Tel Aviv to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.62.

#Football Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025 https://t.co/0GF68oHWGz — News and Sport from around the globe 🌎 (@NewsSportGlobe) August 12, 2025

Besiktas vs St Patrick’s. Expect another rout from the Turkish powerhouse

This fixture is all about the bet—there’s a clear gulf in class, as shown by Besiktas’s 4-1 away win in the first leg. There’s little intrigue left, and both teams are short on motivation. After crashing out of the Europa League with back-to-back defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk, Besiktas owe their fans a statement win against weaker opposition.

Even if Solskjaer decides to rotate, Besiktas’s lineup will still outclass their opponents. St Patrick’s will be fighting for pride, but it will take a monumental effort to avoid another heavy defeat. I expect Besiktas to hit their stride and put on a show for the home supporters.

Bet for the match: Besiktas to win with a -2 goal handicap at 1.55.

St. Patrick's maçı için hazır pic.twitter.com/ikpbvw0Zfr — iyi ki Beşiktaş var (@iykiBesiktasVar) August 13, 2025

Austria vs Ostrava. Austrians poised for a comeback

This isn’t the most obvious pick, as the first leg saw Ostrava edge a 4-3 home thriller. The outcome hinged on who was more clinical, with both sides firing 19 shots each.

The first game had no clear favorite, but bookmakers now tip Austria to prevail at home. I’m inclined to agree and even think the odds are generous—the stronger team is motivated, at home, and this is a prime spot for a bet. Given the open nature of the first leg, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards.

You could go for either a home win or a high goal total, but I’ll stick with the hosts—Austria should get the job done in front of their fans.

Bet for the match: Austria to win at 1.68.

⚽ Baník Ostrava zvládl dramatické utkání 3. předkola Konferenční ligy proti Austrii Vídeň a po výhře 4:3 si do odvety veze náskok jednoho gólu.



Vítěznou branku vstřelil v 82. minutě slovenský útočník Erik Prekop.https://t.co/aUjhXZfE23 — Seznam Zprávy (@SeznamZpravy) August 7, 2025

AEK vs Aris. Greeks to make home advantage count

This is an intriguing matchup, given the rivalry between these countries, and the first leg left plenty of questions. AEK stormed to a 2-0 lead away by the 14th minute, but Aris clawed it back before halftime. The second half saw no further goals, ending 2-2.

AEK are the stronger side and have home advantage, where they’ll be looking to seal the deal in regulation time. Another high-scoring affair is possible, but for AEK, this is a crucial and principled battle—the fans won’t tolerate a slip-up. Backing the home side looks solid, though Aris remain a threat and won’t just park the bus.

Bet for the match: AEK to win at 1.56.

FT: Aris Limassol 2-2 AEK



Enosis squandered a 2-0 lead in the 1st half to draw away in Cyprus. All still to play for at the Agia Sophia Stadium next week.#ARISAEK #UECL pic.twitter.com/NEHmncQJ2F — Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) August 7, 2025

All in all, we’ve built an accumulator with combined odds of approximately 11.5, as each pick favors the side with a clear class advantage. I rate the chances of success high, but feel free to tweak the selections—this is just one possible betting strategy.