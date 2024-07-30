RU RU
AC Milan vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Yesterday, 14:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
AC Milan vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://x.com/realmadriden

In another friendly match during their American tour, Milan will play against Real Madrid. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when you can watch this game.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid: what you need to know about the match

AC Milan has already played two friendly matches during their American tour. In the first encounter, they couldn't defeat Rapid, drawing 1-1 with the Austrians. In the next match, the Rossoneri outscored Manchester City 3-2, scoring the winning goal in the 78th minute. Milan has three more friendlies ahead, against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Monza. On August 17, the Rossoneri will play their first Serie A match against Torino.

Real Madrid has played only one friendly match so far. Their opponent was Albacete, and the Madrilenians managed to thrash their opponent 3-0. Los Blancos also have three more matches lined up, against Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Real Madrid's first official match this season will be against Atalanta for the UEFA Super Cup, and a few days later, on August 18, they will play Mallorca in La Liga.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid: when and where will the match take place

The friendly match between Real Madrid and Milan will take place in the early hours of Thursday, August 1, starting at 2:30 AM Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 21:30
  • New York 00:30
  • Panama 00:30
  • Toronto 00:30
  • Port of Spain 00:30
  • London 01:30
  • Yaoundé 2:30
  • Abuja 2:30
  • Cape Town 03:30
  • New Delhi 9:00
  • Sydney 13:30
  • Kiribati 10:30

AC Milan vs Real Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, StarTimes, DStv Now
  • Canada - fubo
  • Kenya - SuperSport, StarTimes, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, StarTimes, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, StarTimes, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, StarTimes, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - Premier Sports
  • United States - ESPN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - ESPN
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - ESPN
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
  • Barbados - ESPN
  • Belize - ESPN
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN
  • Cayman Islands - ESPN
  • China - Migu
  • Dominica - ESPN
  • Fiji - ESPN
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPN
  • Ireland - CITY+
  • Jamaica - ESPN
  • Kiribati - ESPN
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - ESPN
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - ESPN
  • Palau - ESPN
  • Palestine - ESPN
  • Panama - ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPN
  • Samoa - ESPN
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - ESPN
  • Solomon Islands - ESPN
  • South Sudan - SuperSport
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - ESPN
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - ESPN
  • Zambia - SuperSport, StarTimes
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
