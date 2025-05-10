Absurd situation in Poland: a wild boar sneaks onto the pitch and... falls asleep

Animals making their way onto the football pitch is nothing out of the ordinary. Usually, it's cats and dogs darting onto the field of play. But what happened in Poland was something truly out of the ordinary.

Details: The management of Polonia Warsaw, who compete in the country’s first division, reached out to local authorities regarding the poor condition of their stadium. Among the highlighted concerns was the lack of fencing around the arena, which has led to wild animals wandering onto the pitch.

In the letter, there’s a photo of a wild boar that casually strolled onto the pitch and... fell asleep right there. The club’s management, however, sees no humor in the situation, as the animals are damaging the playing surface—something that could spell serious trouble for the club.

Quote: "The main pitch is not properly fenced, which leads to situations where wild animals—such as wild boars—enter the field. This is not only a threat to the players, but also a risk of damaging the pitch, which could make it impossible to host league matches (resulting in financial penalties for the club and a major reputational issue for the club and the management company, i.e., 'Active Warsaw')."