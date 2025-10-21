Abramovich plans football comeback as billionaire eyes Galatasaray purchase
Billionaire sees potential for a new project
Football news Today, 09:33Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Football__Tweet/status/1966083427595366415
Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is preparing a major return to top-level football.
Details: According to Sözcü, the Russian billionaire is planning to become the largest shareholder of Istanbul's Galatasaray.
Abramovich has already purchased a mansion on the Bosphorus and intends to relocate to Istanbul, where he sees great promise for a new football project. In Turkey, the potential deal is being called "a turning point in the history of Turkish football."
Reminder: Galatasaray has set its sights on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.