A very strange yellow card was issued in the South American championship

During the match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaiser Chiefs in South Africa an unusual episode occurred.

In the course of the game a player of one of the teams received a yellow card for showing too long dribbling and holding the ball in his hands.

Despite the fact that the players' feints didn't look too convincing, the opponent simply didn't try to take the ball away, as he was leading 3-2.

According to the referee, the "offender" deliberately dragged his feet, for which he was punished.