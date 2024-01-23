"А very big test for Fury". Bob Arum shared his expectations for the championship bout vs Usyk

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Boxing News Today, 13:23
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The head of the promotional company Top Rank, Bob Arum, shared his anticipations regarding the unified bout in the super heavyweight category between Alexander Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

“Let's be honest. You watch Fury's last fight with Ngannou, either he really wasn't prepared for that fight, or he's lost a step. When fighters get up in age, that happens. I really believe it's the former – that Fury didn't prepare as well as he should have [against Ngannou], who, by the way, has the tools to become a force in the heavyweight division.

I really believe [Fury vs. Usyk is] going to be a fascinating fight. Usyk is a very smart fighter. He prepares extremely well. He's fearless. That will be a very big test for Fury. Fury knows that. He's been training assiduously for the fight.” Arum told BoxingScene.com in an interview.

The championship encounter between Fury and Usyk is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 17.

At stake will be the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO super heavyweight titles held by the Ukrainian, as well as the WBC belt owned by the “Gypsy King.”

