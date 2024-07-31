A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics

Kazakhstan triathlete Ekaterina Shabalina took an early exit from the final race at the 2024 Olympics and sought medical attention for feeling unwell. The athlete became ill while still in the swim phase.

"I sought medical help immediately after my finish. They prescribed medication. I hope there will be no deterioration. Triathlon is a contact sport, it is quite difficult for judges to track the "fight" at the stage of swimming. Even though it's forbidden. After getting hit in the head a few times, I choked on water from the Seine, after which I started to vomit for the rest of the swim. And threw up after the first lap on the bicycle," the Championship reports Shabalina's words.

It should be noted that the winner of the competition was French athlete Cassandra Beaugrand. In the men's triathlon Alex Yee from Great Britain became the best.

