A tremendous honor! Serena Williams reacts to induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame

Tennis icon Serena Williams is set to receive the tremendous honor of being inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. The star shared her reaction to this milestone on her Instagram page.

Williams posted photos of her Olympic medals, won across four Olympiads, along with snapshots from various competitions.

"What an incredible honor to be inducted into the #TeamUSAHOF ! It’s been a journey filled with hard work, grit, and passion. I’m so proud of everything I’ve poured into this sport, and I’m beyond grateful for all the love and support along the way. This moment means the world. Thank you," her post read.

It’s worth noting that Serena Williams is a true legend in the world of tennis. She has captured four Olympic gold medals and clinched 23 Grand Slam titles. Williams held the WTA world No. 1 ranking for 319 weeks, including a remarkable streak of 186 consecutive weeks.