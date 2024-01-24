A star player from Real Madrid could potentially leave the club if Kylian Mbappé joins

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 14:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Star Brazilian winger of Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, may leave the team, according to the Spanish publication Sport.es.

Sources suggest that if the royal club manages to sign the French forward Kylian Mbappé from PSG, then Vinicius may have to depart. The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, believes that Vinícius and Mbappé are not compatible on the football field. Additionally, in his opinion, Junior lacks the qualities required for a leader in a team like Real Madrid. Consequently, Florentino Perez wants to focus on acquiring the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old Brazilian is a significant financial asset, and his sale would make Mbappé's transfer even more financially feasible.

In 2018, Vinícius signed a contract with Real Madrid. The Madrid club paid Flamengo €45 million, which is considered the most expensive deal in the world for a player under 19. He became the first player born in the year 2000 or later to play an official match and score a goal for Real Madrid.

In the current season, Vinícius has played 18 matches for Real Madrid, scoring ten goals and providing four assists.

