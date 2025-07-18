RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Cricket News A significant move! Patrick Moroney to oversee selection for the Proteas men's team.

A significant move! Patrick Moroney to oversee selection for the Proteas men's team.

Moroney's experience is invaluable
Cricket News Today, 05:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
A significant move! Patrick Moroney to oversee selection for the Proteas men's team. https://www.sabcsport.com/

The South African Cricket Federation acts solely in the best interests of the team.

Details: Today, Sabcsport has learned that Patrick Moroney has been appointed as the head of selection for the South African men's national cricket team.

This position had been vacant since 2023 following the departure of Victor Mpitsang.

As the newly appointed coordinator, Moroney will report to Enoch Nkwe, Director of National Teams and High Performance, and work closely with the head coach of the Proteas men's team. Based at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria, he will officially assume his role on August 1, 2025.

Nkwe himself has already shared his thoughts about the upcoming collaboration:

"CSA is incredibly proud to welcome Patrick to this crucial role as coordinator of the Proteas men's team selection.

His deep understanding of the game, combined with years of experience in scouting and selecting talent at various levels, makes him the ideal candidate for this job.

We are thrilled to have Patrick join our ranks and look forward to working closely with him, as well as witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly have," Nkwe stated.

Patrick Moroney has previously worked as a selector since 2001 and has held the role of selection organizer at the South African National Academy, South Africa's youth national teams, and men's under-19 squads.

Reminder: Shubman Gill is making history. The captain of the Indian national team scored 430 runs in a match against England

Popular news
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news Yesterday, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Boca Juniors - : - Union Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Boca Juniors
-
Union
-
18:30
Atletico Tucuman - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 20:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
20:30
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP 19 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central 19 july 2025, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:13 Independiente Player Accused of Racist Comment as Banfield Issues Strong Statement Football news Today, 15:48 Relebohile Mofokeng has decided his future. It’s now clear where the player will continue his career Football news Today, 15:30 South Africa vs Senegal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 19, 2025 Boxing News Today, 14:53 Tyson Fury shares his prediction for the Usyk vs. Dubois fight Football news Today, 14:29 Liverpool sets price tag for Konaté Boxing News Today, 14:27 Usyk vs. Dubois II: Where and when to watch the boxing night Football news Today, 13:57 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 13:46 Crystal Palace accuses UEFA of double standards. What does Nottingham Forest have to do with it? Football news Today, 13:07 "It will happen." José Mourinho wants to return to Portugal Football news Today, 12:37 Fifth transfer in three years. Official: Noni Madueke is an Arsenal player
Sport Predictions
Football 19 july 2025 Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores