A significant move! Patrick Moroney to oversee selection for the Proteas men's team.

The South African Cricket Federation acts solely in the best interests of the team.

Details: Today, Sabcsport has learned that Patrick Moroney has been appointed as the head of selection for the South African men's national cricket team.

This position had been vacant since 2023 following the departure of Victor Mpitsang.

As the newly appointed coordinator, Moroney will report to Enoch Nkwe, Director of National Teams and High Performance, and work closely with the head coach of the Proteas men's team. Based at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria, he will officially assume his role on August 1, 2025.

Nkwe himself has already shared his thoughts about the upcoming collaboration:

"CSA is incredibly proud to welcome Patrick to this crucial role as coordinator of the Proteas men's team selection. His deep understanding of the game, combined with years of experience in scouting and selecting talent at various levels, makes him the ideal candidate for this job. We are thrilled to have Patrick join our ranks and look forward to working closely with him, as well as witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly have," Nkwe stated.

Patrick Moroney has previously worked as a selector since 2001 and has held the role of selection organizer at the South African National Academy, South Africa's youth national teams, and men's under-19 squads.

