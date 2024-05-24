A real upset. Novak Djokovic loses in the semi-finals of the Geneva tournament
Tennis news Yesterday, 11:22Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/atptour
The world's number one player, Novak Djokovic, faced Tomáš Macháč (ranked 44th in the world) in the semifinals of the Geneva tournament.
Djokovic started the first set strongly, leading 4-1, but the Czech player staged an incredible comeback, managing to win the first set 6-4. Djokovic then dominated Macháč in the second set, winning it 6-0, leveling the match at 1-1. The fate of the finalist was decided in the third set. In a surprising turn of events, the 44th-ranked player in the world defeated the top-ranked player with a score of 6-1.
Thus, Tomáš Macháč pulled off a remarkable upset, defeating Novak Djokovic with a score of 2-1 and advancing to the final.
ATP Geneva Tournament. Semifinal
Djokovic - Macháč - 1:2 (4:6, 6:0, 1:6)
