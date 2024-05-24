A real upset. Novak Djokovic loses in the semi-finals of the Geneva tournament

The world's number one player, Novak Djokovic, faced Tomáš Macháč (ranked 44th in the world) in the semifinals of the Geneva tournament.

Djokovic started the first set strongly, leading 4-1, but the Czech player staged an incredible comeback, managing to win the first set 6-4. Djokovic then dominated Macháč in the second set, winning it 6-0, leveling the match at 1-1. The fate of the finalist was decided in the third set. In a surprising turn of events, the 44th-ranked player in the world defeated the top-ranked player with a score of 6-1.

Thus, Tomáš Macháč pulled off a remarkable upset, defeating Novak Djokovic with a score of 2-1 and advancing to the final.

MACHAC!



A first ATP final for Tomas Machac who fights past Djokovic for the biggest win of his career!

@genevaopen | #ATPGVA pic.twitter.com/aYYjdl8FmK — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 24, 2024

ATP Geneva Tournament. Semifinal

Djokovic - Macháč - 1:2 (4:6, 6:0, 1:6)