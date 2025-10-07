A possible return? Steven Gerrard to hold talks with Rangers

The Scots are considering a comeback scenario.

The current season has not started well for Scottish side Rangers, and after growing fan discontent, the club’s management decided to part ways with their head coach. They are now assessing options for his replacement.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Rangers intend to hold talks with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who has previously managed the team. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the club is seriously considering the possibility of his return.

By the way, it was under Stevie G that Rangers won their most recent Scottish Premiership title. They ended Celtic’s nine-year dominance in the 2020/21 season. Since then, Rangers have not reclaimed the championship.

Former manager Russell Martin oversaw only 17 official matches and spent 123 days in charge. During that period, Rangers recorded just five wins across all competitions, along with six draws and six defeats.

Rangers currently sit eighth in the table with just eight points after seven rounds, trailing the leaders by 11 points.

Reminder: The Scottish club has once again found itself in the spotlight — following the draw with Falkirk, fans staged a protest outside the stadium, blocking the team bus.