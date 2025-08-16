RU RU ES ES FR FR
A playful jab: Bayer recalls ten Hag’s debut match with irony

Today, 14:03
Bayer Leverkusen took a tongue-in-cheek look back at Erik ten Hag’s first match as the team’s head coach.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) page, Brazilian side Flamengo posted an engaging question, asking fans to name the greatest player they’ve ever seen in the club’s shirt. Bayer’s witty and self-deprecating reply quickly followed: “All of the U20s.”

To recap, it was against Flamengo’s youth side that Erik ten Hag made his managerial debut for the “Pharmacists.” On July 18 in Rio de Janeiro, the German club suffered a resounding 5-1 defeat.

Looking ahead, Bayer are set to face Hoffenheim on August 23 in their Bundesliga opener. The team has already secured a German Cup win over regional league outfit Großaspach.

