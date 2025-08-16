Prediction on game Borussia Moenchengladbach Total over 4,5 Odds: 1.72 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the DFB-Pokal first round (1/32 finals), Delmenhorst will host Borussia Mönchengladbach on their home turf. The fixture is set for Sunday, August 17, kicking off at 15:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Delmenhorst vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Match preview

Delmenhorst is a club from the city of the same name in Lower Saxony, competing in the fifth tier—the Oberliga Niedersachsen. They’ve already opened the new season with a 5-1 victory over Borussia Hildesheim. Last season, Delmenhorst finished with 59 points from 34 games, missing out on second place by just one point and the top spot by two. Ahead of the new campaign, Delmenhorst played a friendly against Werder Bremen II, which ended in a 1-4 defeat.

Borussia Mönchengladbach collected 45 points in 34 matches last season, falling seven points short of sixth place. During the summer break, Gladbach played seven friendlies: they suffered only one defeat, drew once, and won five times. Notably, Borussia scored at least once in every friendly. The club enters this tie as the clear favorite and is aiming to kick off their cup run with a commanding victory. Especially considering that last year they barely scraped through the opening round and were knocked out in the round of 32, they’ll be eager to make a stronger run this time.

Match facts and head-to-head

Borussia Mönchengladbach have scored at least once in seven straight matches.

Delmenhorst have found the net at least once in their last 12 games.

Delmenhorst are winless at home in four consecutive games: two draws and two defeats.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Delmenhorst: Sanden; Urban, Berk, Eilers; Temin, Fagerström, Tomic, Schallschmidt, Eggersglus; Poplawski, Diop

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Diks, Netz; Reitz, Weigl; Honorat, Stöger, Ranos; Tabaković

Prediction

Borussia Mönchengladbach are clear favorites, and I have no doubt they’ll win. My pick: away team individual total over 4.5 goals at odds of 1.72.