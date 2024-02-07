A pivotal Bayern Munich player is at risk of missing the battle against Bayer

Bayern Munich's first-choice goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, is at risk of missing the crucial match against Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sky Sport reporter Torben Hoffmann, on February 7, the goalkeeper did not train with his teammates due to knee problems. It will soon become clear whether the experienced goalkeeper will be able to participate in the match against Bayer.

In the current season, the 37-year-old Neuer has played 16 matches in all competitions, conceding 15 goals. In eight matches, the German goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet.

Bayern Munich will visit Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, February 10. The Munich team approaches the match as pursuers: Bayer Leverkusen is ahead by two points.