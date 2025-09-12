A new tennis romance? Rumors swirl as Carlos Alcaraz is reportedly dating swimsuit model
Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz is making headlines off the court amid rumors of a budding romance with stunning swimsuit model Brooks Nader. The speculation gained traction after Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader, confirmed the buzz to E! News during New York Fashion Week.
- Read also: "One of the most spectacular sporting events I've ever seen." - Trump is amazed by Alcaraz and Sinner's performance
Speaking to media representatives at the Raising Cane show, Grace Ann admitted the rumors about her sister’s relationship with Alcaraz are true. She hinted that the term “dating” is open to interpretation, but made it clear that Alcaraz is definitely the man of the hour.
Chatter about the possible romance ignited when 28-year-old Nader was spotted courtside at the US Open during Alcaraz’s matches, and was even photographed celebrating his victories.
It’s worth noting that Carlos previously stated he wasn’t in a relationship with anyone over the summer. So far, neither he nor Nader have made any official statements regarding their rumored romance.
For the record, Alcaraz has now clinched the US Open title for the second time in his career. He also boasts two Wimbledon championships and a Roland Garros victory in 2025.