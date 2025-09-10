"One of the most spectacular sporting events I've ever seen." - Trump is amazed by Alcaraz and Sinner's performance

Trump personally attended the 2025 US Open final and was dazzled by the performance of Alcaraz and Sinner

Details: US President Donald Trump was present at the 2025 US Open final in New York, where Carlos Alcaraz faced Jannik Sinner. He shared his impressions of the match, highlighting the incredible talent of both players and their powerful shots. According to Trump, it was one of the most spectacular sporting events he has ever witnessed.

Trump noted that he used to attend tennis tournaments regularly, but in recent years it has become more challenging. Nevertheless, this year's final left him with nothing but positive emotions, and he truly enjoyed watching the match live.

As a reminder, Carlos Alcaraz claimed victory, defeating Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The match lasted 2 hours and 44 minutes, with Alcaraz lifting the American major trophy and taking home a five-million-dollar prize.