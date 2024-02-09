A new financial blow to Barcelona. How much and to whom does the club owe?

On February 9, the Administrative Chamber of the National High Court of Spain approved the decision of the Central Economic Administrative Court, which obliged Barcelona to pay almost 23 million euros.

According to As, the "blaugrana" will pay these funds as income tax on the remuneration paid to sports agents from 2012 to 2015.

According to the resolution, the remuneration paid by Barcelona to player agents, considering that they provide their services to the players rather than the club, constitutes labor income and is subject to tax withholding at the time of payment, therefore, the club is obliged to make and pay the corresponding withheld tax.

Barcelona has already responded to this court decision, stating that it will appeal this penalty to the Supreme Court.