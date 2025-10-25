A new chapter in life. Guardiola acquires a luxurious residence in Barcelona

Divorce proceedings near completion

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has acquired a lavish house in Barcelona following his separation from his wife, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage.

The property is situated in the same prestigious neighborhood where their former family home—worth around £8.5 million and purchased together with Cristina Serra—once stood. This purchase marks a symbolic new stage in Pep’s life, as The Sun reports that the divorce is now close to completion.

The coach’s new residence is located in the upscale Pedralbes district—a leafy and tranquil part of Barcelona, where he previously lived with his spouse. Local media describe the new home as a sanctuary where Guardiola can disconnect from the pressures of football and enjoy peace and self-reflection.

Spanish journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, who first broke the news of the divorce proceedings, note: “The fact that the house is located near their former family nest suggests that Pep did not want to distance himself from the area he has always considered home.”