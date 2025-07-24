A new challenge! Official: Roberto Firmino joins Qatari side Al-Sadd

Instead of the European championship, it's time for the league of stars.

Details: Today, the press service of Qatari club Al-Sadd officially announced the full transfer of 33-year-old striker Roberto Firmino from Al-Ahli.

It is reported that the contract between the parties is set for 2 years, with the transfer fee totaling 7 million euros.

In 2023, Firmino moved to Al-Ahli from English side Liverpool as a free agent and has since made 65 appearances for the Saudi club, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists.

In the past season, Roberto played 31 matches, netted 12 goals, and delivered 10 assists.

