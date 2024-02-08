A Miami Heat basketball player struck a pedestrian who was assisting another driver

Miami Heat basketball player Haywood Highsmith was involved in a road traffic accident, during which he struck a pedestrian, as reported by Andy Slater.

According to the journalist, the player hit a pedestrian who was assisting another driver at the time. It is known that the 21-year-old victim is in critical condition, having undergone partial leg amputation. Additionally, he sustained fractures to his left leg and left arm. Furthermore, according to sources, the basketball player was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

Haywood Highsmith is an American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Highsmith was born in Baltimore. In college, he played basketball for the Villanova Jesuits University, and in 2018, he was named Player of the Year in NCAA Division II as a graduate.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Highsmith made his NBA debut with the parent team, the Blue Coats - Philadelphia 76ers. In the following years, Highsmith has played for the Blue Coats multiple times, as well as for Crailsheim Merlins in the German Basketball Bundesliga and the Miami Heat in the NBA.