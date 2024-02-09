A huge car fleet and luxury real estate. The luxurious life of Neymar

Neymar has been the world's most expensive footballer for almost seven years now. In the summer of 2017, PSG paid Barcelona €222 million for his transfer. Besides his football prowess, Neymar is known for his luxurious lifestyle.

Currently, the flamboyant winger is conquering the fields of Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, where, in addition to a weekly salary of €2.5 million, he attracts attention with the number of luxury cars provided in his contract.

Neymar's lavish lifestyle includes a Bentley Continental GT, known for its impressive exterior and luxurious interior. Priced at over €200,000, it's one of the most expensive options in his collection.

Adding to his collection is the Aston Martin DBX, combining elegance and exceptional performance, priced at around €180,000.

Neymar's choice of the Lamborghini Huracán reflects his preference for bold design and lightning-fast dynamics. With a price tag of around €200,000, it's a symbol of exclusivity.

Neymar requested not one but four Mercedes-AMG G 63s, each priced at €1,869,000. Known for their power and impressive stature, these SUVs are a popular choice among footballers.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a popular choice among footballers due to its safety features. Neymar plans to provide these four vehicles to his family and friends.

The last item on Neymar's list of transportation for his stay at Al-Hilal is a Mercedes-Benz van, although the exact model hasn't been disclosed. Neymar requested this van for casual outings with family and friends, with the provision of a personal driver at all times.

It's also reported that as part of his contract, Neymar demanded not only a car but also a huge mansion with 25 bedrooms, a 10x40-meter pool, and three saunas. The house is to be staffed by five full-time employees, including a sous chef to assist his personal Brazilian chef, and two cleaning staff, according to The Sun.

Aside from his luxurious lifestyle in Saudi Arabia, Neymar also has opulent residences elsewhere. He rents a vacation home in Beverly Hills, California, covering 22,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Neymar reportedly spends $10,000 a day on accommodation in this house.

In Rio de Janeiro, Neymar owns a $10 million mansion, located in the gated community of Portobello, where he also docks his yacht. The mansion, spread over three acres, features six bedrooms, a pool, a jacuzzi, a wine cellar that can hold 3,000 bottles, and more.

Until recently, Neymar lived in a five-story Persian mansion just 10 miles from the center of Paris. He rented this majestic mansion since 2017 for $18,000 a month. The 10,800-square-foot mansion was once home to Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and French actor Gérard Depardieu.