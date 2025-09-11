A grand football festival! Brazil aims to host the 2029 Club World Cup

Negotiations are underway at the highest level.

At the moment, there is only one contender.

Details: According to The Touchline, Brazil is pushing to host the 2029 Club World Cup and has even held talks with FIFA officials in Switzerland.

It is reported that Brazil is currently the sole candidate, but a final decision from FIFA has not yet been made.

Brazil already has experience hosting World Cups, but only at the national team level: in 1950 and 2014, Brazil hosted the World Cup, and both tournaments went off without a hitch.

See also: Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025

The previous Club World Cup was held in the United States and was the first club mundial in its new reformed format. The tournament was won by London’s Chelsea, who thrashed PSG in the final.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Brazil are pushing to host the 2029 Club World Cup and have even met with FIFA in Switzerland. They are currently the only candidates.



— @geglobo pic.twitter.com/32IARGTbFc — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 11, 2025

Reminder: Chelsea fans demand response to police actions at Conference League final