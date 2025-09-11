RU RU ES ES FR FR
A grand football festival! Brazil aims to host the 2029 Club World Cup

Negotiations are underway at the highest level.
Football news Today, 14:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

At the moment, there is only one contender.

Details: According to The Touchline, Brazil is pushing to host the 2029 Club World Cup and has even held talks with FIFA officials in Switzerland.

It is reported that Brazil is currently the sole candidate, but a final decision from FIFA has not yet been made.

Brazil already has experience hosting World Cups, but only at the national team level: in 1950 and 2014, Brazil hosted the World Cup, and both tournaments went off without a hitch.

The previous Club World Cup was held in the United States and was the first club mundial in its new reformed format. The tournament was won by London’s Chelsea, who thrashed PSG in the final.

