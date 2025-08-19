A gracious gesture. Trump receives a golf club as a gift from Zelenskyy

Yesterday, August 18, a meeting was held at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The event was packed with memorable moments, but some details emerged only after the fact, having taken place behind the scenes.

Details: According to the Ukrainian president's press office, Zelenskyy presented Trump with a golf club, which had been handed to him by Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Kostiantyn Kartavtsev. According to Zelenskyy, the junior sergeant shared that in the first months of the Russian invasion, he lost his leg while saving his comrades, and that golf became an essential part of his rehabilitation process.

Kartavtsev also recorded a video message asking Trump to help secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The U.S. president graciously accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the soldier, and, in return, presented Zelenskyy with the symbolic keys to the White House.

Reminder: The 47th President of the United States is well known for his passion for golf, though not all of his rounds are played strictly by the book.