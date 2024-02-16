RU RU NG NG
A former Barcelona footballer has sustained an injury and may be forced to conclude his career

Football news Today, 13:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Former Barcelona footballer and current Lille defender Samuel Umtiti may be forced to end his career, as reported by AS.

The French defender suffered an injury and will be sidelined for the remainder of this season. The team's head coach, Paulo Fonseca, confirmed that the player required surgery on his left knee. It is precisely due to the recurrence of the same injury that Umtiti is contemplating retirement. It is worth noting that the former Barcelona player has already missed 159 games due to injuries, the majority of which are related to his left knee.

Recall that on July 12, 2016, Umtiti moved to Barcelona for €25 million, signing a five-year contract with the Catalan club. The "Blaugrana" initially intended to purchase Marquinhos but chose Samuel due to the significantly higher transfer fee of the Brazilian.

In January 2022, the footballer extended his contract with Barcelona, and in August 2022, he went on loan to the Italian club Lecce for one year.

After returning from loan in July 2023, the contract with Barcelona was mutually terminated, and the footballer joined the French club Lille.

