A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals

In the context of the second round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, the national teams of Oman and Thailand faced each other. The teams approached this match with different moods, as Oman had lost to Saudi Arabia in the first round, while Thailand had defeated Kyrgyzstan.

The first half was characterized by an equal struggle, but despite several good chances, neither team managed to open the scoring in the match. At the beginning of the second half, Oman took control of the ball, but lacked sharpness in creating opportunities in front of the opponent's goal. Thailand, in response, also showed a lack of effectiveness in the finishing stage, and the final whistle confirmed the dull 0-0 on the scoreboard.

Oman 0 - 0 Thailand

In the third round, Oman will face Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand will play against Saudi Arabia. Both matches will take place on Thursday, January 25th.