RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A comeback is brewing! Erik ten Hag could return to Ajax

A comeback is brewing! Erik ten Hag could return to Ajax

The specialist may be heading back to Amsterdam
Football news Today, 09:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A comeback is brewing! Erik ten Hag could return to Ajax Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

After his departure from Bayer Leverkusen, Erik ten Hag is reportedly on the verge of a sensational return to Ajax Amsterdam, according to De Telegraaf.

Sources indicate that ten Hag is ready to take up the role of head coach once again, a position he held with distinction from 2017 to 2022. Under John Heitinga this season, the Amsterdam giants have endured a rocky start. In the Eredivisie, Ajax sit only in third place, while in the Champions League they have suffered defeats in both matches against Inter and Marseille.

Let’s not forget, the 55-year-old ten Hag was dismissed after just two rounds in the Bundesliga and is currently without a club. This dramatic twist could prove pivotal not only for the coach himself but also for the club: the return of the man who laid the foundation for Ajax’s previous successes could restore confidence and stability to the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Ajax Ajax Schedule Ajax News Ajax Transfers
Eredivisie Netherlands Eredivisie Netherlands Table Eredivisie Netherlands Fixtures Eredivisie Netherlands Predictions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores