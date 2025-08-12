A bike ride and Coke with ice: Franco Colapinto unwinds during the race break

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is making the most of his downtime between Grand Prix rounds by hitting the road on his bicycle. The Argentine driver shared a glimpse of his off-track routine with his followers on Instagram.

Colapinto posted a short video showing him cruising on his bike, captioned with the phrase, "Let's cool off a bit, dude," along with a note that the temperature had soared to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

He also shared a photo of a table topped with a can of Coca-Cola and a glass filled with ice. Between them sits another glass, this one filled with Coke, ice, and a wedge of lemon. It seems Colapinto was ready to chill out after a long ride, savoring a refreshing Coke on ice.

As a reminder, the Argentine racing driver is a mainstay for the Alpine team this season. So far, Colapinto has yet to score points in the Grand Prix rounds and currently sits 20th in the championship standings.