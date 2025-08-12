RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle A bike ride and Coke with ice: Franco Colapinto unwinds during the race break

A bike ride and Coke with ice: Franco Colapinto unwinds during the race break

Formula 1 returns at the end of August
Lifestyle Today, 08:26
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Franco Colapinto drinks mate tea Photo: https://www.instagram.com/francolapinto / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is making the most of his downtime between Grand Prix rounds by hitting the road on his bicycle. The Argentine driver shared a glimpse of his off-track routine with his followers on Instagram.

Colapinto posted a short video showing him cruising on his bike, captioned with the phrase, "Let's cool off a bit, dude," along with a note that the temperature had soared to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

He also shared a photo of a table topped with a can of Coca-Cola and a glass filled with ice. Between them sits another glass, this one filled with Coke, ice, and a wedge of lemon. It seems Colapinto was ready to chill out after a long ride, savoring a refreshing Coke on ice.

As a reminder, the Argentine racing driver is a mainstay for the Alpine team this season. So far, Colapinto has yet to score points in the Grand Prix rounds and currently sits 20th in the championship standings.

Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores