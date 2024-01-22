RU RU NG NG KE KE
A beautiful shot from the top. Qatar scored an incredible goal in the Asian Cup match

A beautiful shot from the top. Qatar scored an incredible goal in the Asian Cup match

Football news Today, 11:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
On Monday, January 22, the third round of the Asian Cup commenced. The first set of matches took place in Group A.

Qatar faced off against the Chinese national team. The first half concluded with a goalless draw, and fans had to wait for over 20 minutes into the second half for the breakthrough. On the 66th minute, their patience was rewarded.

And it was worth the wait. Qatar orchestrated a corner kick, Afif delivered a precise pass to Al-Haydos, who, with a single touch, struck the ball into the corner of the net. An incredible soaring shot that propelled Qatar into the lead.

Qatar Asian Cup
