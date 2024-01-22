A beautiful shot from the top. Qatar scored an incredible goal in the Asian Cup match
Football news Today, 11:51
A beautiful shot from the top. Qatar scored an incredible goal in the Asian Cup match
On Monday, January 22, the third round of the Asian Cup commenced. The first set of matches took place in Group A.
Qatar faced off against the Chinese national team. The first half concluded with a goalless draw, and fans had to wait for over 20 minutes into the second half for the breakthrough. On the 66th minute, their patience was rewarded.
And it was worth the wait. Qatar orchestrated a corner kick, Afif delivered a precise pass to Al-Haydos, who, with a single touch, struck the ball into the corner of the net. An incredible soaring shot that propelled Qatar into the lead.
Popular news
Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress
Basketball news Today, 12:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Hockey news Today, 10:43 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 13:24 The end of a career? Dorothea Wierer has shared her future plans Football news Today, 12:58 Mourinho's agent commented on his client's future after resigning from AS Roma Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Basketball news Today, 12:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Tennis news Today, 12:45 The participants in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open are known Football news Today, 12:42 Another club has entered the race for Juventus forward Football news Today, 12:14 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 12:12 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:09 Asian Cup. Tajikistan makes it to the playoffs and Qatar's quiet victory Football news Today, 12:08 Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus is returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024