2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Which channels can you watch the Guinea vs. Botswana match on?
Guinea plays for a victory against Botswana.
Essohana Lemou
The 10th and final day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers pits Guinea against Botswana this Tuesday, October 14.
With the match scheduled for 7pm GMT, the public will be able to follow this match live on the following channels.
- In Togo and Africa: New World Sport 2, Canal + or on the national channel of Guinea,
- On the digital broadcasting platform, FIFA +,
- The channels of the BeIn Sports group, SSC, also have broadcasting rights for the match.