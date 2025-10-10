2026 World Cup Qualifiers : This Friday's Schedule
The 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue this Friday, with a ninth matchday full of surprises.
At 1 p.m. GMT, the DRC and Senegal will face off against each other. The Congolese travel to Lomé, Togo, in search of a victory that would strengthen their chances of qualifying. Senegal, meanwhile, travels to Juba, also aiming for a victory against South Sudan.
In Group B, at 4 p.m. GMT, Benin, Nigeria, and South Africa will face off. Benin hosts Rwanda, while Nigeria travels to face the modest Lesotho team. South Africa, meanwhile, will face Zimbabwe.
This Friday's Program
1:00 PM GMT :
Gambia vs. Gabon
Togo vs. DRC
Seychelles vs. Ivory Coast
Sudan vs. Mauritania
South Sudan vs. Senegal
4:00 PM GMT :
Sao Tome and Principe vs. Tunisia
Benin vs. Rwanda
Lesotho vs. Nigeria
Zimbabwe vs. South Africa