2026 World Cup Qualifiers : This Friday's Schedule

Today's meetings.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue this Friday, with a ninth matchday full of surprises.

At 1 p.m. GMT, the DRC and Senegal will face off against each other. The Congolese travel to Lomé, Togo, in search of a victory that would strengthen their chances of qualifying. Senegal, meanwhile, travels to Juba, also aiming for a victory against South Sudan.

In Group B, at 4 p.m. GMT, Benin, Nigeria, and South Africa will face off. Benin hosts Rwanda, while Nigeria travels to face the modest Lesotho team. South Africa, meanwhile, will face Zimbabwe.

This Friday's Program

1:00 PM GMT :

Gambia vs. Gabon

Togo vs. DRC

Seychelles vs. Ivory Coast

Sudan vs. Mauritania

South Sudan vs. Senegal

4:00 PM GMT :

Sao Tome and Principe vs. Tunisia

Benin vs. Rwanda

Lesotho vs. Nigeria

Zimbabwe vs. South Africa